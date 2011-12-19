(Adds details)
COPENHAGEN Dec 19 Danish jewellery maker
Pandora said it had appointed Bjorn Gulden to be its
chief executive, after it sacked the former incumbent in August
when it warned on profit.
Gulden, who will take over on March 1, is currently managing
director of the German retail company Deichmann Group as well as
president and CEO of the wholly owned retail chains Rack Room
Shoes and Off Broadway Shoes in the United States.
Gulden is a Switzerland-born Norwegian citizen with an MBA
degree from Babson Graduate School of Business in Boston,
Massachusetts, Pandora said.
Following the profit warning, Pandora in November vowed a
strategic turnaround which it said would yield results in 2012.
"We are trying to restore the business to where it needs to
be," Pandora Chairman Allan Leighton told Reuters on Monday.
Gulden will succeed interim chief executive Marcello Bottoli
who will continue in his position until Gulden takes up his new
position, Pandora A/S said in a statement.
"The strategic review that Marcello's been running will be
available in February, (and) Bjorn will pick that up with the
rest of the team and drive the business forward," Leighton
added.
(Reporting by Shida Chayesteh; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)