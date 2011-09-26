COPENHAGEN, Sept 26 Danish jeweller Pandora
said it had secured its intellectual property rights
in China by registering the Latin letter version of its
trademark in the Chinese market.
The company, which manufactures jewellery in Thailand and
sells it around the world, had earlier obtained the rights to
the Pandora trademark written in Chinese characters but has
remained vulnerable to use of the Pandora name.
The trademark has been registered in the international
trademark class 14, which covers jewellery, watches and
associated products, Pandora said on Monday.
"This is a very important step for Pandora, enhancing our
market position in China as well as providing further means to
globally protect our brand and our products," interim chief
executive Marcello Bottoli said.
"Pandora now has a very strong IP protection in China."
(Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Dan Lalor)