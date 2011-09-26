COPENHAGEN, Sept 26 Danish jeweller Pandora said it had secured its intellectual property rights in China by registering the Latin letter version of its trademark in the Chinese market.

The company, which manufactures jewellery in Thailand and sells it around the world, had earlier obtained the rights to the Pandora trademark written in Chinese characters but has remained vulnerable to use of the Pandora name.

The trademark has been registered in the international trademark class 14, which covers jewellery, watches and associated products, Pandora said on Monday.

"This is a very important step for Pandora, enhancing our market position in China as well as providing further means to globally protect our brand and our products," interim chief executive Marcello Bottoli said.

"Pandora now has a very strong IP protection in China." (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Dan Lalor)