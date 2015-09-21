WASHINGTON, Sept 21 Pandora said on Monday that
it was pleased that the U.S. Copyright Office agreed that
Pandora's pact with Merlin Network, a global rights agency for
independent musicians, was admissible as a benchmark in
Copyright Royalty Board proceedings.
In August 2014, Pandora, an Internet radio company, reached
an agreement with Merlin over royalties to be paid in the United
States.
"We look forward to the certainty that December's decision
will bring, and are prepared to thrive in a number of potential
outcomes," said Dave Grimaldi, Pandora's director of public
affairs, in a statement.
