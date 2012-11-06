COPENHAGEN Nov 6 Danish jewellery maker Pandora on Tuesday raised its full-year outlook after third-quarter operating profit beat forecasts on the back of double-digit percentage sales increases in the Unites States and Europe.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 8.5 percent to 463 million Danish crowns ($79 million), beating all forecasts in a Reuters poll of analysts, who had on average expected 316 million.

Pandora raised its forecast for 2012 revenue to be above 6.3 billion crowns, from an earlier projection of over 6 billion, and an EBITDA margin to be a "mid 20s" percent from in the "low 20s" previously.

