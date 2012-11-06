UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COPENHAGEN Nov 6 Danish jewellery maker Pandora on Tuesday raised its full-year outlook after third-quarter operating profit beat forecasts on the back of double-digit percentage sales increases in the Unites States and Europe.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 8.5 percent to 463 million Danish crowns ($79 million), beating all forecasts in a Reuters poll of analysts, who had on average expected 316 million.
Pandora raised its forecast for 2012 revenue to be above 6.3 billion crowns, from an earlier projection of over 6 billion, and an EBITDA margin to be a "mid 20s" percent from in the "low 20s" previously.
($1 = 5.8353 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources