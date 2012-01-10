COPENHAGEN Jan 10 Danish jewellery maker
Pandora rejected on Tuesday financial regulators'
accusations that it was late in informing the market of its
changed 2011 outlook in August, saying it has always been in
compliance with the rules.
The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said on
Tuesday that it had reported Pandora to the police for the late
downgrade on Aug. 2 of its expectations for 2011 revenues.
Pandora said in a statement that it "acted properly during a
swift and unexpected downturn in sales by making a timely and
precise announcement adjusting its annual forecast in light of
new information and based on an analysis of the changing market
dynamics in July 2011."
Pandora also said it has at all times been in full
compliance with all relevant rules and regulations for issuers
of shares.
(Reporting by John Acher)