COPENHAGEN Aug 12 Danish jewerly store operator Pandora increased on Tuesday its guidance for year-end revenues to 11 billion crowns($1.97 billion) from 10.5 billion.

The company, reporting its second quarter results, said it had left unchanged its EBITDA profit margin guidance of 35 percent.

(1 US dollar = 5.5752 Danish crown) (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Anna Ringstrom)