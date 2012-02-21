COPENHAGEN Feb 21 Danish jewellery maker Pandora on Tuesday said its 2012 revenue would exceed 6 billion Danish crowns ($1.1 billion)after its operating profit for 2011 fell in line with forecasts.

The company said it saw a mid single digit percentage rise in 2012 revenue and an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin in the mid 20s.

It expects capital spending to be around 300 million crowns and said the board would propose to pay a dividend of 5.50 crowns per share. ($1 = 5.6037 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom. Editing by Mark Potter)