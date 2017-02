COPENHAGEN May 8 Danish jewellery maker Pandora on Tuesday kept its 2012 revenue outlook after first-quarter profits fell but beat expectations.

The company said it still expected revenue this year to be above 6 billion crowns.

Pandora guided for a 2012 margin on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) "in the low 20s" in percentage terms instead of earlier guidance for a margin "in the mid 20s."

(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)