COPENHAGEN, Feb 21 Danish jewellery maker Pandora on Tuesday posted a 39 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit, hurt by falling sales in three key regions.

The company said sales declined about 12 percent in the Americas in the quarter, by 18.5 percent in Europe and by 14.5 percent in Asia Pacific.

The group said its 2011 result was "far from satisfactory" and a strategic review launched in August last year when its chief executive resigned would ensure the group would return to growth.

"The board of directors and management feel confident that the current level of understanding of the company issues, as well as corrective actions and new plans, already fielded, underway or upcoming will return Pandora to growth," the company said in the statement.

Fourth-quarter EBITDA fell to 524 million crowns in the October-December quarter from 857 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

The result lagged analysts' average forecast of 541 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

Sales fell 15 percent to 1.95 billion crowns from 2.30 billion a year ago, roughly in line with an average 1.98 billion forecast.

Pandora forecast 2012 revenue would exceed 6 billion crowns. Revenue for the full year 2011 was flat compared with 2010, in line with expectations.

The company said it saw a mid single-digit percentage rise in 2012 revenue and an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin in the mid 20s. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Holmes)