COPENHAGEN, March 10 Danish jewellery maker Pandora said on Monday: * Chairman of the board Marcello Bottoli will be standing down, due to other professional commitments, when a successor is found sometime in 2014. * Bottoli: "I have now started a new entrepreneurial project which will negatively impact my ability to dedicate the appropriate amount of time to the Company". * Pandora's Nominations Committee will initiate the search for a new chairman