COPENHAGEN May 22 Danish jewellery maker Pandora A/S said on Thursday: * Danske Bank and Goldman Sachs International have announced the launch of an accelerated bookbuilt offering to institutional investors * The offering is of 13 million existing shares in Pandora, equivalent to approximately 10 percent of Pandora's nominal share capital * The bookbuilding is on behalf of Axcel III K/S 1, Axcel III K/S 2, Axcel III K/S 3, Pewic Holding Aps, Per Algot Enevoldsen and Christian Algot Enevoldsen * Pandora will not receive any proceeds from the transaction * It is anticipated that books will close on 23 may although Danske Bank and Goldman Sachs reserve the right to close the books at any time