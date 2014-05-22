UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COPENHAGEN May 22 Danish jewellery maker Pandora A/S said on Thursday: * Danske Bank and Goldman Sachs International have announced the launch of an accelerated bookbuilt offering to institutional investors * The offering is of 13 million existing shares in Pandora, equivalent to approximately 10 percent of Pandora's nominal share capital * The bookbuilding is on behalf of Axcel III K/S 1, Axcel III K/S 2, Axcel III K/S 3, Pewic Holding Aps, Per Algot Enevoldsen and Christian Algot Enevoldsen * Pandora will not receive any proceeds from the transaction * It is anticipated that books will close on 23 may although Danske Bank and Goldman Sachs reserve the right to close the books at any time
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources