* Company wants to exploit demand for western brands in
India
* Indian jewellery market dominated by gold and diamonds
* New market will help company meet global expansion plans
* Shares rise as Indian market is big and fast-growing
By Teis Jensen
COPENHAGEN, Jan 27 Danish jewellery maker
Pandora said on Friday it would enter India, one of
the world's largest jewellery markets, and open 50 shops there
in the next three years as it pursues an ambitious expansion
plan.
The Indian jewellery market is worth more than $40 billion a
year and is expected to grow 7 percent per year through 2021,
Pandora said. However, the market has traditionally been focused
on gold and diamonds rather than silver, Pandora's favourite
material, which only makes up 5 percent of the market.
A shift in consumer behaviour especially amongst younger
Indians towards western brands could however spell success for
Pandora's move, analysts said.
"Jewellery as a fashion statement is increasingly popular
among consumers and with India already being one of the largest
jewellery markets in the world, the country holds a great
potential for Pandora," Chief Executive Anders Colding Friis
said in a stock exchange announcement.
The company declined further comment ahead of its Feb. 7
full-year report.
Pandora said last year that it expected to open between 200
and 300 new shops per year in 2016 through 2018, but has since
raised that number to around 325 shops in 2016 with half of them
in Europe and a quarter in the Americas and Asia.
"The expansion into India will greatly support Pandora in
achieving the target it has set up for new shops," analyst
Michael Friis Jorgensen of Alm. Brand Bank said.
He said it was too early to assess how much India would
contribute to Pandora's future earnings as it depends on the
company's ability to spearhead a shift in consumer preferences
towards silver.
Pandora had 2,010 stores worldwide by end-September, up from
1,666 at the same time the year before.
The company has appointed a local distributor, Pan India,
but analysts expect it to take over the distribution in a few
years once it has gained sufficient knowledge about the market,
a model it has used successfully in other markets.
Pandora's share price rose more than 2 percent after the
announcement. At 1207 GMT, it was trading 1 percent higher at
901.50 per share. It reached a peak of around 1.000 crowns in
May.
($1 = 6.9629 Danish crowns)
(Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Elaine Hardcastle)