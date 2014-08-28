COPENHAGEN Aug 28 Danish jewellery retailer Pandora said Anders Colding Friis, the boss of Scandinavian Tobacco Group, will become its new chief executive from March 2015.

Pandora's current chief executive, Allan Leighton, will be recommended to become co-deputy chairman of the board at the next annual general meeting, the company said in a statement.

Peder Tuborgh will be recommended to be elected as the firm's chairman at an extraordinary general meeting in October 2014. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Pravin Char)