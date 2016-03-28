March 28 Online music streaming service Pandora Media Inc appointed founder Tim Westergren as its chief executive officer to replace Brian McAndrews.

The company also appointed independent board member Jim Feuille as its new chairman.

Westergren, who co-founded the service in 2000, also served as company's chief executive and president earlier from May 2002 to July 2004. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)