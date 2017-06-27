June 27 Music streaming service Pandora Media Inc said Tim Westergren was stepping down as its chief executive.

Westergren, who co-founded Pandora in 2000, served as its CEO and president from May 2002 to July 2004, before returning to lead the company last year.

The company named Chief Financial Officer Naveen Chopra as the interim CEO. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)