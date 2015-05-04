Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON May 4 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Monday moved to allow Internet radio company Pandora Media Inc to exceed the 25 percent foreign ownership benchmark as it prepares to buy a South Dakota radio station KXMZ FM.
"We find that it would serve the public interest to permit a widely dispersed group of shareholders to hold aggregate foreign ownership in Pandora Media in excess of the 25 percent benchmark," the regulators said in Monday's ruling.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Sandra Maler)
ROME, April 5 An Italian government measure aimed at defending companies from hostile takeovers will require disclosure when an investor takes a 10-percent stake in any listed company, according to a draft of the bill.
* Clarocity Corporation signs letter of intent to acquire intellectual property assets