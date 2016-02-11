BRIEF-HC SemiTek to buy photoelectric firm to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
Feb 11 Online music streaming service Pandora Media Inc has held discussions about selling itself, the New York Times reported, citing people briefed on the talks.
Pandora is working with Morgan Stanley to meet with potential buyers, the paper reported. (nyti.ms/1o3taOQ)
Pandora's shares rose 7 percent to $8.99 on Thursday.
Pandora did not immediately respond to request for comment. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
