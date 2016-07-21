UPDATE 1-Keysight Technologies to buy Ixia for $1.6 bln
Jan 30 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion, net of cash.
July 21 Liberty Media Corp Chief Executive Greg Maffei made an offer to buy internet radio company Pandora Media Inc in recent months, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The $15 per share offer, which valued the company at more than $3.4 billion, was several dollars above where the shares were trading at the time, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/29OrWVd)
Liberty could not be reached immediately for comment. Pandora declined to comment.
Pandora's shares were up 4.9 percent at $12.95. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)
* Keysight and Ixia to combine to accelerate growth and create a powerful innovation engine