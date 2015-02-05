NEW YORK Feb 5 A large bet in the options of
Pandora Media Inc on Thursday appeared to be banking on a
sharp drop in the share price of the U.S. Internet-radio-service
provider after it reports its quarterly results later in the
day.
On Thursday, a trader in the options market appeared to have
bought 14,000 Pandora put options that bet on shares dipping
below $16 by Friday, or about 13 percent, said Fred Ruffy,
options strategist at WhatsTrading.com. The contracts were
traded at 35 cents.
Such a plunge would not be out of character for the shares,
which have fallen by an average of about 10 percent after each
of the last seven earnings reports.
Puts, used to make bearish bets, outnumbered calls by a
ratio of 3.5 to 1, the biggest margin in more than a year,
according to data Thursday from options analytics firm Trade
Alert.
Pandora's shares have been pressured of late on concerns
about slowing user growth. They have fallen about 18 percent
since the company reported third-quarter results in October.
The company faces stiff competition from Spotify, Apple
Inc's Beats online streaming service, Google Inc
, and Amazon.com Inc in the fast-growing music
streaming business.
Pandora shares were down 1 percent at $18.31 on Thursday.
The company will release its fourth-quarter results after the
close of U.S. stock market.
On Thursday, the cost of a Pandora straddle, in which an
investor buys an at-the-money put option and a similar call
option, suggested a move of about 12 percent in either direction
by Friday.
The options were unusually busy on Thursday with contract
volume of 37,000, triple what it normally is, by 1:30 p.m. ET
(1830 GMT).
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Bernadette Baum)