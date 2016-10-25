Oct 25 Music streaming service Pandora Media Inc
reported its third straight quarterly loss on Tuesday as
operating expenses rose 16.5 percent.
The company's net loss narrowed to $61.5 million, or 27
cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $85.9
million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.
However, revenue rose to $351.9 million from $311.6
million.
Pandora, which launched a new ad-free subscription service
called "Pandora Plus" last month, faces increasing competition
from Sweden's Spotify, Apple Inc's Apple Music,
Google's Play Music and Amazon.com Inc's
Amazon Music Unlimited.
