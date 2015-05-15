May 15 Internet radio service Pandora Media Inc
said it will appeal a rate court ruling that could force
the company to pay higher royalties to Broadcast Music Inc (BMI)
for music licenses.
Music licensing group BMI sued Pandora two years ago,
demanding a higher royalty for licenses.
BMI said on Thursday the New York Rate Court ruled in its
favor and agreed that the royalty rate of 2.5 percent of revenue
was "reasonable, and indeed at the low end of the range of fees
of recent licenses."
Pandora said in an emailed statement the ruling could
increase its content costs as a percentage of revenue by 80
basis points.
"We disagree with the court's ruling and will appeal to the
same court that ruled in Pandora's favor in the ASCAP case last
week. We strongly believe the benchmarks cited by the court do
not provide an appropriate competitive foundation for a market
rate," Pandora said in the email.
The latest court decision comes close on the heels of a
court ruling in favor of Pandora last week, rejecting an effort
by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers
(ASCAP) to charge Pandora more to license its music from 2013 to
2015.
Pandora is one of the most popular Internet radio services.
The Oakland, California-based company last month said it has
more than 250 million users, including 79.2 million "active"
users, who listen to 1.77 billion hours of music each month.
BMI called the latest court decision "an enormous victory"
for more than 650,000 song writers, composers and publishers
that it represents.
Reuters could not immediately verify the ruling on court
records.
BMI manages performance rights for composers and publishers
like Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Willie Nelson, and licenses about 90
percent of the music heard on online services along with ASCAP.
