Dec 22 Music streaming services provider Pandora Media Inc has signed two separate multi-year licensing agreements with music licensing companies ASCAP and Broadcast Music Inc (BMI) for their combined catalogs.

As part of the deal with BMI, Pandora has agreed to withdraw its appeal in a recent BMI rate case.

BMI had sued Pandora two years ago, demanding a higher royalty for licenses. Pandora had said in May it will appeal a rate court ruling that could force it to pay higher royalties to BMI for music licenses. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)