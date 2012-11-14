* 125 musicians sign open letter opposing bill
* Allege that Pandora-backed bill cuts royalties 85 pct
* Letter to run in Billboard this weekend
* Internet radio, artists "all in this together" -Pandora
Nov 14 Some of music's most notable names
including Billy Joel, Rihanna and Missy Elliott have signed an
open letter to Pandora Media Inc opposing the online music
company's push to change how artists are compensated.
Pandora is currently lobbying lawmakers in U.S. Congress to
pass the "Internet Radio Fairness Act," which would change
regulation of how royalties are paid to artists.
A group of 125 musicians who say they are fans of Pandora
argue the bill would cut by 85 percent the amount of money an
artist receives when his or her songs are played over the
Internet.
"Why is the company asking Congress once again to step in
and gut the royalties that thousands of musicians rely upon?
That's not fair and that's not how partners work together," said
the letter, to be published this weekend in Billboard, the
influential music industry magazine.
A statement with an advance copy of the letter was released
on Wednesday by musicFirst, a coalition of musicians and
business people, and SoundExchange, a nonprofit organization
that collects royalties set by Congress on behalf of musicians.
"Internet radio and the artists whose music is played and
listened to on the Internet are indeed all in this together,"
Tim Westergren, Pandora's founder and chief strategy officer,
said in a statement.
"A sustainable Internet radio industry will benefit all
artists, big and small."
FLASHPOINT
The issue of how musicians are paid for Internet streaming
of their songs has been a flashpoint for Pandora.
Pandora is a mostly advertising-supported online music
company, founded more than a decade ago, that streams songs
through the Internet. In October, it said its share of total
U.S. radio listening was almost 7 percent, up from about 4
percent during the same period last year.
Pandora's success has been double-edged - the more customers
it gains, the more money it has to pay overall for rights to
stream music.
So far, that rate is set until 2015.
Pandora, along with other music services such as Clear
Channel Communications, is supporting the bill on grounds that
different providers, such as satellite and cable, pay different
rates.
"The current law penalizes new media and is astonishingly
unfair to Internet radio," Pandora said on its website.
"We are asking for our listeners' support to help end the
discrimination against internet radio. It's time for Congress to
stop picking winners, level the playing field and establish a
technology-neutral standard."
The Internet Radio Fairness Act is a bipartisan bill
sponsored by U.S. representatives Jason Chaffetz and Jared Polis
along with Sen. Ron Wyden.
Shares of Pandora closed 4.6 percent lower at $7.31 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.