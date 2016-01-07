(Adds analysts, context)
COPENHAGEN Jan 7 Danish jewellery maker and
retailer Pandora said on Thursday it plans to add
between 200 and 300 stores a year between 2016 and 2018 after
sales jumped by 40 percent in 2015.
Pandora said preliminary calculations showed revenue of 16.7
billion Danish crowns ($2.42 billion) in 2015, a touch higher
than the average of analysts' expectations of 16.18 billion,
Thomson Reuters data showed.
Pandora opened 375 stores in 2015 and now has 1,600 stores
globally.
Pandora's shares rose following the news. By 0812 GMT, the
shares were up 3.7 percent while the main Copenhagen index
was down 1.6 percent.
"As Pandora continues to expect an EBITDA margin (earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) of around
37 percent, we see today's announcement as a positive trigger,"
Nordea Markets wrote in a note to clients.
"The 200-300 store openings will be a major driver of
prosperity." analyst Michael Friis Jorgensen from Alm. Brand
Markets said.
In coming years around 60 percent of the new stores will be
opened in Europe, 20 percent in the Americas and 20 percent in
the Asia-Pacific region, the company said in a statement before
its capital markets day in Thailand, where its products are
made.
By investing around 1.8 billion crowns from 2015-2019, the
company expects to double the current production capacity of its
factories in Thailand.
Nordea Markets see the company's manufacturing facilities in
Thailand as a key competitive advantage for Pandora as they
enable it to produce jewellery very cost efficiently.
"Furthermore, the company has gradually built up a skilled
labour force in Thailand," Nordea wrote.
Pandora competes with companies such as Signet Jewelers
and to some extent with Tiffany & Co.
Pandora employs more than 15,000 people worldwide, some
10,400 of them in Gemopolis, Thailand.
($1 = 6.8970 Danish crowns)
