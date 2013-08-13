COPENHAGEN Aug 13 Danish jewellery maker Pandora confirmed preliminary second-quarter results published last week, when it raised its full-year results forecasts after strong sales of newly-launched products.

The company, known for its charm bracelets, reported a rise in second-quarter operating profit to 483 million Danish crowns ($86.07 million) from 173 million in the corresponding quarter a year ago, and confirmed revenue of 1.9 billion for the quarter.

It reiterated a forecast for full-year revenue of around 8 billion crowns and a full-year operating margin of around 27 percent. The figures offer evidence that a turnaround strategy is working. ($1 = 5.6115 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)