COPENHAGEN Nov 22 Danish jewellery maker Pandora on Tuesday kept its full-year outlook unchanged after reporting a 32 percent drop in third-quarter earnings which beat forecasts.

"Our performance in Q3 2011 has been far from satisfactory," said interim chief executive Marcello Bottoli in a statement.

"However, we have implemented or are in the process of implementing the corrective actions," Bottoli said.

The group which manufactures jewellery in Thailand and was listed on the Copenhagen bourse in October last year said it saw revenue growth steady at 2010 levels.

It said it expected a margin on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the low end of the thirties in percentage terms. (Reporting by Mette Fraende)