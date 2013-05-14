* Q1 EBITDA 643 mln DKK vs 466 mln average forecast

* Revenue 2.00 bln vs 1.69 bln forecast

* Keeps 2013 outlook unchanged

* Shares touch two-year high (Recasts, adds comments, share price, background)

By Mette Fraende and Stine Jacobsen

COPENHAGEN, May 14 Danish jewellery maker Pandora beat forecasts for first-quarter core earnings, evidence that its outgoing chief executive's turnaround strategy is paying off.

Shares in the company, known for its charm bracelets, topped 210 Danish crowns ($36.6) for the first time in two years on Tuesday, the price they were sold at when the company joined the stock market.

Pandora had a strong market debut in October 2010, but ran into difficulty after a move into more expensive jewellery alienated its core customers who wanted "affordable luxury".

Within a year, its shares had dropped 80 percent and the company had sacked its then chief executive.

Pandora, which manufactures its jewellery in Thailand, launched a strategy to alter its product mix, allowing retailers to swap unsold stock for new and often lower-priced items in a bid to end a sales decline.

"Although it is still early in the year, we have had a strong start," said Chief Executive Bjorn Gulden, who is leaving to head a revamp of German sportswear firm Puma.

First-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 60 percent, helped by increases in sales across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Revenue rose 40 percent to 2.0 billion crowns.

Pandora stuck to its forecast for 2013 revenue of 7.2 billion crowns and an EBITDA margin of more than 25 percent, but analysts said that looked conservative.

"I will be very surprised if they do not raise its outlook later in the year, probably already in the second quarter," said Sydbank analyst Soren Hansen.

The EBITDA margin in the first quarter was 31.2 percent.

Core profit rose to 643 million crowns, above an average forecast of 466 million in a Reuters poll.

"Although we had expected a strong result, this is much better," said Alm Brand analyst Jesper Christensen.

Revenue was boosted by about 150 million crowns from the later arrival of Pandora's Valentine's Day collection in stores in the first quarter. The collection had previously arrived in the fourth quarter.

Pandora shares traded 11.3 percent higher at 0934 GMT against a 0.3 percent rise in the benchmark index in Copenhagen and after rising as much as 14 percent earlier in the day.

Gulden, appointed in December 2011 to lead Pandora's turnaround, will be replaced by Chairman Allan Leighton in July.

($1 = 5.7410 Danish crowns) (Editing by Erica Billingham)