UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COPENHAGEN Nov 12 Danish jewellery maker Pandora confirmed preliminary third-quarter results published in late October, when it raised its full-year results forecasts after sales growth in all its major regions.
The company, known for its charm bracelets, reported a third-quarter operating profit to 708 million Danish crowns ($127.27 million) versus 463 million a year earlier and confirmed revenue of 2.26 billion for the quarter.
It reiterated a forecast for full-year revenue of around 8.6 billion crowns and a full-year operating margin of around 30 percent.
($1 = 5.5630 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources