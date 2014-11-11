UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COPENHAGEN Nov 11 Danish jewellery maker and retailer Pandora nudged upwards its full-year forecast after posting a 33.8 percent increase in its third-quarter core profit (EBITDA).
The company reported core profits of 1.02 billion Danish crowns ($170 million) compared to an average forecast of 1.04 billion Danish crowns in a Reuters poll and up from 762 million Danish crowns a year ago.
The company said it now expected a full-year core operating margin (EBITDA) of more than 35 percent against a previous forecast of around 35 percent and revenues of more than 11.5 billion crowns, from the previous more than 11 billion crowns. (1 US dollar = 5.9896 Danish crown) (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources