COPENHAGEN Feb 9 Danish jewelry maker and retailer Pandora posted fourth quarter core profit in line with forecasts in the full year 2015.

The company reported quarterly core earnings (EBITDA) of 2.14 billion Danish crowns ($321 million) versus an Reuters estimate of 2.16 billion crowns.

The company said it expects 2016 revenue of 19 billion crowns and EBITDA margin of around 37 percent. ($1 = 6.6591 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; Editing by Miral Fahmy)