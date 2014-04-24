By Jennifer Saba
| April 24
April 24 Pandora Media Inc reported a
better-than-expected rise in first quarter revenue on Thursday
because advertisers picked up spending on the online streaming
music service.
Total revenue rose almost 70 percent to $194.3 million,
beating analysts expectations of $175 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We had a very strong quarter. It was a seasonally difficult
quarter, but it just shows our advertising business is kicking
into high gear," said Pandora CFO Michael Herring in an
interview.
Still the company's second quarter revenue forecast,
forecast to be in the $213 million to $218 million range, fell
below analysts expectation's of $219.3 million and its shares
fell.
Pandora's stock was off 10.5 percent in after market trading
on Thursday after closing at $28.20.
Brian McAndrews, Pandora's CEO said in a statement the
company will continue to "invest aggressively" to keep its
leadership.
Pandora has shoveled money into building out its local sales
force, engineers and for rights to license music.
Content acquisition costs rose to $108.2 million in the
first quarter compared with $85.8 million during the same
quarter last year.
Pandora is one of the world's most popular streaming music
services, with more than 75 million active users. It has stiff
competition from a number of players, including Spotify, Apple
Inc, and Beats Music online streaming service.
Advertising revenue, where Pandora makes the bulk of its
money, rose 45 percent to $140.6 million. Mobile ad revenue was
up 59 percent at $103 million.
Pandora also signaled that its growth will come later in the
year. It raised its full year revenue forecast to be in the
range of $880 million to $900 million from $870 million to $890
million.
For the first quarter, it reported a net loss of $28.9
million compared with a loss of $38.6 million during the same
quarter last year.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York. Editing by Andre
Grenon)