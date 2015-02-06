(Adds details, CEO quote, updates share movement)
Feb 5 Online music streaming service Pandora
Media Inc's sales fell short of market estimates in the
holiday quarter, hurt by weaker-than-expected advertising
revenue, sending its shares plunging 19 percent in extended
trading.
The company, which recommends music by predicting listener's
preferences, also forecast lower-than-expected revenue for the
current quarter, after its advertising revenue growth slowed in
the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
Chief Executive Brian McAndrews said weakness in holiday
sales, following relatively soft Black Friday and Cyber Monday
sales in retail, telecoms and consumer electronics, hurt the
fourth quarter.
Advertising revenue growth rate slowed to 35.9 percent in
the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31 from 39.5 percent a year
earlier.
Pandora Media said active users by the end of 2014 were 81.5
million, while listener hours for the fourth quarter were 5.20
billion. Analysts had expected 79 million active users and 5.38
billion listener hours, according to market research firm
StreetAccount.
Pandora is facing stiff competition from Spotify, Apple
Inc's Beats online streaming service, Google Inc
and Amazon.com Inc in the fast-growing music
streaming business.
Spotify, which is fast catching up, said last month it had
15 million subscribers and 60 million active users at the end of
2014.
Pandora forecast current-quarter revenue of $220
million-$225 million, below an expected $243.6 million.
Net income rose to $12.3 million, or 6 cents per share, in
the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $8.9 million, or 4 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $268 million from $200.4 million. Mobile
revenue rose 43 percent to $209.5 million.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya and Anya Tharakan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Joyjeet Das and Sayantani Ghosh)