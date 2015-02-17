* Fourth quarter sales up 40.4 pct to 3.96 bln crowns

* Company enters strategic alliance in China

* Raises share buyback scheme to 3.9 bln crowns from 2.4 bln

* Shares hit record high of 541.5 crowns (Adds detail, CEO and analyst comments)

COPENHAGEN, Feb 17 Pandora shares surged more than 18 percent on Tuesday after the Danish jewellery maker reported record sales, higher than expected fourth-quarter profit and increased its share buyback programme.

The company, best known for its charm bracelets, said operating profit rose 54 percent to 1.38 billion crowns ($212 million) in the last three months of the year, beating a consensus forecast for 1.25 billion in a Reuters poll.

Pandora also surprised analysts by increasing its share buyback programme for 2015 to 3.9 billion crowns from 2.4 billion last year, and increasing its dividend to 9 crowns from 6.5 crowns.

"We did not expect it to launch the full programme initially, so both the size and the commitment at the beginning of the year is a positive surprise," analyst Patrik Setterberg at Nordea Markets wrote in a note to clients.

Pandora ran into trouble in 2011 after a move into more expensive jewellery alienated its core customers. In 2012, it shifted back to more affordable products and has seen a recovery in sales, helped by deals such as a 10-year tie-up announced in August to add Disney characters to its designs.

The company also said on Tuesday it had entered into a strategic alliance in China.

Pandora said it expected its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation margin to reach 37 percent this year after 36 percent in 2014 and for sales to rise to 14 billion crowns from 11.9 billion last year.

Pandora opened 310 concept stores in 2014 and it expects to launch another 300 stores, bringing the total to more than 1,700.

"We've totally still got some room to go in terms of opening concept stores," outgoing Chief Executive Alan Leighton told Reuters, without specifying the ultimate target.

Leighton will be replaced by former Scandinavian Tobacco Group chief Anders Colding Friis next month.

Pandora, which raised its profit guidance three times last year, said it would boost capital spending by 76 percent this year and expects spending to stay at an elevated level through 2017.

($1 = 6.5154 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Balazs Koranyi and David Clarke)