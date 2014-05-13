COPENHAGEN May 13 Danish jewellery maker and retailer Pandora raised its full-year revenue outlook after first-quarter operating profit and revenue beat analysts' estimates.

The company reported core earnings (EBITDA) of 937 million Danish crowns ($172.7 million) compared with an average forecast of 814 million in a Reuters poll and up from 643 million in the same period the year before. ($1 = 5.4264 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Shida Chayesteh; Editing by Erica Billingham)