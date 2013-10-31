UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HELSINKI Oct 31 Danish jewellery maker Pandora raised its full-year sales and margin outlook on Thursday after strong sales of new products in the third quarter.
The company, known for its charm bracelets, said it expects 2013 revenue of around 8.6 billion Danish crowns ($1.6 billion), up from a previous forecast of 8 billion.
It raised its profit margin outlook to around 30 percent from 27 percent.
Third quarter sales rose 26 percent from a year earlier to 2.3 billion crowns, it said.
($1 = 5.4161 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources