COPENHAGEN Aug 7 Danish jewellery maker Pandora reported a smaller-than-forecast drop in operating profits for the second quarter on Tuesday and said it was on track with a campaign to rebalance its retail mix.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to 173 million Danish crowns ($28.86 million) in April-June from 440 million in the second quarter last year, beating analysts' average estimate of 133 million in a Reuters survey.

"During Q2 2012 the company continued to execute on the stock balancing campaign as planned," Pandora A/S said in a statement.

In February, the company launched a campaign aimed at kick-starting sales by offering retail outlets the chance to swap items shoppers are not buying for jewellery that sells better. It has forecast that the campaign would cost up to 800 million crowns.

Pandora stood by its earlier forecast for full-year 2012 revenues to be above 6 billion crowns and for its EBITDA margin to be in the "low 20s" in percentage terms assuming the stock return programme has the full impact.

But it bumped up guidance for its 2012 gross margin to the "mid 60s" in percentage terms from the "low 60s," assuming the campaign has its full effect. ($1 = 5.9954 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)