COPENHAGEN Aug 7 Danish jewellery maker Pandora
reported a smaller-than-forecast drop in operating
profits for the second quarter on Tuesday and said it was on
track with a campaign to rebalance its retail mix.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to 173 million
Danish crowns ($28.86 million) in April-June from 440 million in
the second quarter last year, beating analysts' average estimate
of 133 million in a Reuters survey.
"During Q2 2012 the company continued to execute on the
stock balancing campaign as planned," Pandora A/S said in a
statement.
In February, the company launched a campaign aimed at
kick-starting sales by offering retail outlets the chance to
swap items shoppers are not buying for jewellery that sells
better. It has forecast that the campaign would cost up to 800
million crowns.
Pandora stood by its earlier forecast for full-year 2012
revenues to be above 6 billion crowns and for its EBITDA margin
to be in the "low 20s" in percentage terms assuming the stock
return programme has the full impact.
But it bumped up guidance for its 2012 gross margin to the
"mid 60s" in percentage terms from the "low 60s," assuming the
campaign has its full effect.
($1 = 5.9954 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)