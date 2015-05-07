COPENHAGEN May 7 Danish jewellery maker Pandora will pay 995 million Danish crowns ($151 million) to the Danish tax authorities in a settlement after a transfer pricing audit for 2009 to 2014, it said on Thursday.

Pandora also said its reported tax rate for 2015 is expected to be around 22 pct compared to a previously guided 20 percent.

The settlement will have no impact on Pandora's ongoing share buyback programme or any planned capital expenditures, it said.

($1 = 6.5714 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)