LONDON May 23 Nordic fund Axcel has sold 5.161 million Danish crowns ($944.31 million) of existing shares in Danish jewellery company Pandora alongside Pewic Holdings and two members of the founding Enevoldsen family.

Axcel said it would be left with 4.8 million shares in Pandora, which will not receive any proceeds from the sale. Danske Bank and Goldman Sachs were joint bookrunners on the transaction. Rothschild advised on the deal. ($1 = 5.4653 Danish Crowns) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Simon Jessop)