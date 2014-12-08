LONDON Dec 8 Nordic fund Axcel, Hakon Invest and two members of the family that founded jewellery maker Pandora are selling 5.9 million shares in the Danish company, the bookrunner on the deal said on Monday.

The placing, which will be done through an accelerated bookbuild, will launch immediately and will be offered to institutional investors, sole bookrunner Goldman Sachs said in a statement. Books are expected to close on Tuesday.

Hakon and Per and Christian Algot Enevoldsen have agreed to a 90-day lock-up period following the closing of the transaction, the statement added. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison, editing by David Evans)