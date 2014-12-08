UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Dec 8 Nordic fund Axcel, Hakon Invest and two members of the family that founded jewellery maker Pandora are selling 5.9 million shares in the Danish company, the bookrunner on the deal said on Monday.
The placing, which will be done through an accelerated bookbuild, will launch immediately and will be offered to institutional investors, sole bookrunner Goldman Sachs said in a statement. Books are expected to close on Tuesday.
Hakon and Per and Christian Algot Enevoldsen have agreed to a 90-day lock-up period following the closing of the transaction, the statement added. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison, editing by David Evans)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources