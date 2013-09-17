COPENHAGEN, Sept 17 Danish jewellery maker Pandora A/S said on Tuesday: * Prometheus Invest Aps to make distributions from Prometheus by proportionally distributing Prometheus' holdings of about 40.4 percent of the share capital in Pandora. * Distribution will be to the relevant owners of Prometheus (Axcel and the Enevoldsen Group). * The owners will no longer be indirect shareholders in Pandora, but instead own their shares directly or through their own holding structures.