UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COPENHAGEN Aug 12 Danish jeweller maker and retailer Pandora said on Tuesday it has signed a deal with Walt Disney Company that would give it access to the popular Disney resorts in the United States.
"In addition, Pandora, in collaboration with Disney Consumer Products, is creating an original collection of Disney-themed jewellery launching at retail locations this fall," the company said in a statement.
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Anna Ringstrom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources