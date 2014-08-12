COPENHAGEN Aug 12 Danish jeweller maker and retailer Pandora said on Tuesday it has signed a deal with Walt Disney Company that would give it access to the popular Disney resorts in the United States.

"In addition, Pandora, in collaboration with Disney Consumer Products, is creating an original collection of Disney-themed jewellery launching at retail locations this fall," the company said in a statement.

