(Adds CEO, analyst comment; closing share price)

March 6 Online streaming music service Pandora Media Inc said it will remain in the red this year despite a surge in listeners and strong revenue growth, sending its shares down 21.2 percent in after-hours trading.

For the current quarter Pandora estimated an adjusted net loss of 18 to 21 cents per share, a far cry from the average analyst forecast of 2 cents according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the full fiscal year ending January 2013 Pandora, over a decade old, estimated a loss, adjusted for items, of 11 to 16 cents per share.

Initially known as SavageBeast, Pandora reported a record 71 percent rise in fourth quarter revenue and estimated 2013 revenue of $410 million to $420 million, in line with the average analyst forecast of $418 million.

The company, whose mostly free service recommends different songs based on a listener's playlists, said it sees quarterly revenue of $72 million to $75 million versus analysts' average expectation of $86 million.

Pandora shares - which debuted at $16 when the company went public last year - fell to $11.24 in extended trading after closing 2.7 percent lower at $14.27 on the New York Stock Exchange.

"It looks like the Street is concerned with their guidance," said James Goss, analyst at Barrington Research.

While its total listener hours grew 99 percent to around 2.7 billion in the fourth quarter, the company faces competition on all flanks from traditional radio companies such as Clear Channel, satellite radio providers such as Sirius XML Radio Inc , as well as Spotify, which allows users to integrate its streaming music through Facebook.

But Chief Executive Joe Kennedy said Pandora saw "extraordinary gains in market share to 5.5 percent from 2.7 percent" in the United States in the last fiscal year.

"Our ad revenue on mobile devices quadrupled to over $100 million from $25 million," he said. "This places us second only to Google in mobile advertising."

For the time being Pandora was not planning to expand in Europe, where rival Spotify is hugely popular.

Pandora said that fourth quarter revenue surged to $81.3 million from $47.64 million a year earlier. Analysts had forecast $83.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Pandora itself had estimated fourth-quarter revenue of $80 million to $84 million.

On a GAAP basis, it had a net loss of 5 cents per share. Adjusted for items the net loss was 3 cents per share. (Reporting By Nicola Leske; Editing by Richard Chang)