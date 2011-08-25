* Quarterly revenue $67 mln vs St. view $61.1 mln
* Adj EPS 2 cents vs loss of 3 cents per share St. view
* Shares rise 5.9 pct after earnings report
By Jennifer Saba and Liana B. Baker
NEW YORK, Aug 25 Online radio service Pandora
Media Inc (P.N) reported results that beat expectations on
strong advertising sales in its fiscal second quarter.
Pandora shares rose 5.9 percent to $13.20 in after-hours
trading following the earnings report on Thursday.
The Internet company had a closely watched IPO in June that
surged out of the gate in its early debut only to reverse
course as doubts increased about whether it would ever turn a
profit. [ID:nN15283879]
The company posted a net loss of 4 cents per share.
Adjusted for stock-based compensation, Pandora reported a
profit of 2 cents per share, blowing past analysts' average
forecast of a loss of 3 cents, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
"You still have the concerns but when you're posting 100
percent revenue growth and you can continue that over a while,
that helps," said Albert Fried & Co analyst Rich Tullo.
Pandora reported quarterly revenue increased 117 percent to
$67 million, beating the average analyst estimate of $61.1
million.
Advertising revenue rose 118 percent to $58.3 million.
"We have great respect and appreciation for profitability
but at this early stage in the game we think the key is
growth," Pandora Chief Executive Joseph Kennedy said in an
interview with Reuters.
Pandora is up against traditional radio companies,
satellite radio provider Sirius XM Radio Inc (SIRI.O), music
services such as Rhapsody and Spotify, and offerings from Apple
Inc (AAPL.O), Google Inc (GOOG.O) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).
Pandora said its estimated share of total U.S. radio
listening was 3.6 percent at the end of the second quarter, up
from 1.8 percent a year ago.
"We see a tremendous opportunity ahead and we are investing
heavily," Kennedy said.
For the full year, Pandora forecast revenue would be in the
$270 million to $275 million range -- above analysts' average
expectation of $259.95 million.
The company, which has been around for a decade and was
first known as TheSavageBeast, runs a mostly free service that
allows listeners to create music playlists. It has about 100
million registered users and is mainly supported by advertising
revenue.
One major concern for Pandora is the more users it
attracts, the more it must pay record labels in licensing
fees.
Kennedy said Pandora's rates for music licensing fees are
set through 2015 and the company expects in the long term that
content acquisition will represent about 40 percent of revenue
versus the current 50 percent.
Pandora shares rose 3.3 pct to close at $12.47 during the
regular session on the New York Stock Exchange.
