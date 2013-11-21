Nov 21 Pandora Media Inc : * Reports record 3qfy14 financial results * Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.01 * Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Says 3q14 total listener hours of 4.18 billion, growing 17% yearoveryear * Says Q3 GAAP total revenue of $180.4 million, growing 50% yearoveryear * At quarter end 70.9 million active users , growing 20% yearoveryear * Q3nongaap total revenue was $181.6 million, a 50% year overyear increase * Q3 revenue view $175.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Qtrly mobile advertising revenue exceeds $100 million, growing 58%

yearoveryear to $104.9 million * Three months ending January 31, 2014 guidance : nongaap revenue is expected

yearoveryear to $104.9 million * Three months ending January 31, 2014 guidance : nongaap revenue is expected to be in the range of $185 million to $190 million * Q4 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S