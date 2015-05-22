STOCKHOLM May 22 Swedish hotel property firm Pandox and lender Nordax will next week announce plans to list shares on the Stockholm stock exchange, people familiar with the matter said.

They join a spate of companies aiming to list before the summer break on the back of high equity valuations, meaning next month may surpass June 2014 for new listings in Stockholm. Four companies entered Stockholm's main list in June a year ago.

The people familiar with the matter said ABG Sundal Collier, Handelsbanken and Morgan Stanley are handling the offering of shares in Pandox, which owns hotel properties with a market value of 27 billion Swedish crowns ($3.2 billion).

The company was listed on the Swedish bourse until 2004 when it was bought by Norwegian investment firms Eiendomsspar and Sundt in a public tender offer.

Morgan Stanley and Carnegie are leading the listing of Nordax, which made an operating profit of 354 million crowns last year, with Citi also acting as bookrunner, the people said. Nordax is owned by private equity firm Vision Capital.

Exact valuations of the companies, and the planned size of the share offerings, were not immediately available.

Pandox declined to comment while its owners did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nordax and Vision Capital declined to comment, while the banks either declined to comment or did not immediately return a request for comment.

In the past week, financial services firm Collector and outsourcing firm Coor have said they intend to list shares in Stockholm before the end of June. Elevator maker Alimak said it planned a listing in 2015.

Pandox and Nordax said earlier this year they were considering listings but were not specific on timing. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by David Clarke)