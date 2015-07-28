(Recasts, adds details on results)

By Lisa Baertlein

July 28 Panera Bread Co said on Tuesday that restaurant sales accelerated in the current quarter, suggesting it is beginning to tackle a service slowdown that dented its results, sending shares in the popular bakery-cafe chain soaring 8 percent in after hours trading.

Panera, which is retooling its operations and technology to prevent long lines that turn off time-crunched diners, said sales at company-owned units open at least 18 months grew 4.7 percent for the first 27 days of the current third quarter.

Those sales were up 2.4 percent in the second quarter that ended June 30. About half of Panera's roughly 1,900 restaurants are company operated, the rest are run by franchisees.

Panera said second-quarter net income fell 15 percent to $41.9 million, or $1.60 per share, in part due to spending money to speed up service. Revenue rose 7 percent to $676.7 million.

Last autumn, Panera said it was experiencing operational friction that limited its ability to squeeze more sales from existing restaurants.

Since then, the company has been fighting to regain its status among top sector performers such as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc and Starbucks Corp, which are known for squeezing increasing sales out of its units.

Among other things, Panera is experimenting with standalone kiosks where diners can browse the menu and place their own orders.

Panera's shares rose 8 percent to $202.50 in after-hours trading, after closing at $186.99 on Nasdaq.

The company's second-quarter conference call is scheduled for Wednesday morning. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Bill Rigby)