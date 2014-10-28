Oct 28 Panera Bread Co on Tuesday reported a fall in quarterly profit and lowered its full-year earnings forecast as it works to speed up service at its popular bakery cafes.

Shares in the company, which had been an investor favorite before it hit a wall on speed of service, were down 1.4 percent to $168.62 in after-hours trading after Panera lowered its 2014 earnings-per-share forecast to a range of $6.60 to $6.70 from $6.65 to $6.80 previously.

Net income was $39.2 million, or $1.46 per share, for the third quarter, down from $42.8 million, or $1.48 per share, in the year-ago quarter when the company had more shares outstanding.

Sales at company-owned bakery cafes open at least 18 months rose 2.1 percent in the latest quarter, slightly better than the 1.7 percent increase analysts had expected, according to Consensus Metrix.

The bakery-cafe chain until recently was able to keep increasing restaurant sales despite the sluggish U.S. economic recovery. That run ended last autumn, when Panera said that it was experiencing "operational friction" that limited its ability to squeeze more sales from existing units. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)