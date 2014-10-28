Oct 28 Panera Bread Co on Tuesday
reported a fall in quarterly profit and lowered its full-year
earnings forecast as it works to speed up service at its popular
bakery cafes.
Shares in the company, which had been an investor favorite
before it hit a wall on speed of service, were down 1.4 percent
to $168.62 in after-hours trading after Panera lowered its 2014
earnings-per-share forecast to a range of $6.60 to $6.70 from
$6.65 to $6.80 previously.
Net income was $39.2 million, or $1.46 per share, for the
third quarter, down from $42.8 million, or $1.48 per share, in
the year-ago quarter when the company had more shares
outstanding.
Sales at company-owned bakery cafes open at least 18 months
rose 2.1 percent in the latest quarter, slightly better than the
1.7 percent increase analysts had expected, according to
Consensus Metrix.
The bakery-cafe chain until recently was able to keep
increasing restaurant sales despite the sluggish U.S. economic
recovery. That run ended last autumn, when Panera said that it
was experiencing "operational friction" that limited its ability
to squeeze more sales from existing units.
