April 24 - Panera Bread Co reported first-quarter
profit that topped Wall Street's estimates and raised its
full-year outlook after more customer visits helped send sales
at established company-owned bakery-cafes up 7.5 percent.
Shares in Panera, one of the top performing U.S. restaurant
chains, rose 1.5 percent to $150.40 in extended trading.
KEY POINTS
Q1 2012 Estimate* Q1 2011
Revenue $498.6 mln $500.8 mln $422.1 mln
Net income $41.2 mln $32.8 mln
EPS $1.40 $1.35 $1.09
- Panera raised its 2012 earnings-per-share outlook to a
range of $5.58 to $5.63 due to better-than-expected sales and
improved operating margins. Panera previously called for 2012
earnings of $5.50 to $5.55 per share.
BACKGROUND/LINKS
- The company is in the middle of a shuffle in its executive
suites. Chief Financial Officer Jeff Kip left the company on
March 15 to become CFO at IAC/InterActiveCorp. Chief
Operating Officer John Maguire is resigning on May 31 to become
the chief executive officer at Friendly's Ice Cream LLC. Charles
Chapman, Panera's executive vice president of development and
business development and licensing will replace him.
- Panera, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Starbucks Corp
, and other chains that cater to higher-income diners
with specialty products ranging from gourmet coffee to organic
and artisanal products, have been outperforming the U.S.
restaurant industry as a whole.
Note:
* Average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.