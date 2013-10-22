Oct 22 Panera Bread Co reported
quarterly profit that matched Wall Street's view on Tuesday, but
shares fell more than 3 percent after sales at established
company-owned restaurants grew less than expected because of
fewer visits by diners.
Panera's net income grew to $42.8 million, or $1.48 per
share, in its fiscal third quarter that ended Sept. 24, from
$36.5 million, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding tax-related adjustments, Panera earned $1.35 per
share in the latest quarter, in line with the average of analyst
estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales at company-owned bakery cafes open at least 18 months
rose 1.7 percent, compared with analysts' expectations for a 2.7
percent increase, according to Consensus Metrix.
The company had fewer transactions during the quarter, but
diners spent more when they did visit.
Panera also lowered its forecast for fourth-quarter earnings
to a range of $1.91 to $1.97 per share, versus $2.05 to $2.11
per share previously.
Shares in Panera were down $5.16, or 3.2 percent, to $157.28
in after-hours trade.