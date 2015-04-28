April 28 Panera Bread Co on Tuesday reported a steep 25 percent drop in quarterly net profit as it works to increase sales at its popular bakery cafes, sending shares down nearly 4 percent in extended trading.

Panera's first-quarter net income fell 25 percent to $31.9 million, or $1.20 per share. Revenue was up 7 percent to $649 million.

Excluding a loss from transferring restaurant operations to franchisees, the company had a profit of $37.4 million.

Sales at company-owned bakery cafes open at least 18 months rose 1.5 percent in the latest quarter, less than the 2.4 percent gain analysts had expected, according to Consensus Metrix.

Panera said same-restaurant sales at company-operated restaurants were up 2 percent for the first 27 days of the current second quarter.

Last autumn Panera said it was experiencing a slow down in lines and service that limited its ability to squeeze more sales from existing units.

St. Louis-based Panera reiterated its forecast for 2015 diluted earnings per share results that are flat or down in the mid- to high-single digit percentage points from 2014's earnings per share of $6.64.

Panera's shares fell 3.6 percent to $178.83 in aftermarket trading. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard Orr)